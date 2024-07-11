 Skip navigation
Fox shuffles NFL broadcast teams with addition of Tom Brady

  
Published July 11, 2024 05:52 PM

Tom Brady’s arrival to Fox is displacing Greg Olsen from the network’s top NFL broadcast team. That much already was known.

Brady will team with Kevin Burkhardt and Olsen with Joe Davis.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com has revealed the rest of the changes to Fox’s NFL lineup for 2024.

Marchand reports that Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez are the No. 3 team, Kenny Albert and Jon Vilma No. 4, Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston No. 5 and Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth No. 6.

Albert and Vilma return from 2023, but the other broadcast teams are shakeups.

Sanchez worked with Kugler last season, Johnston with Davis and Schlereth with Amin.

Robert Smith, who previously worked with Myers, is not listed.

Marchand did not list sideline reporters for the broadcast teams.