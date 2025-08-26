Fox-YouTube TV dispute will not impact Sunday Ticket

On Wednesday, YouTube TV’s deal with the various Fox-owned channels expires. Barring a new contract, YouTube TV customers could lose access to local-marker Fox NFL broadcasts.

More than a few readers have asked whether that impacts Sunday Ticket, since it’s carried on YouTube TV and includes games televised by Fox.

Here’s the answer, from an NFL spokesperson: “The games in the NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube and YouTube TV only include out-of-market Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL games. NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers will continue to have access to all out-of-market games (both CBS and FOX). Games in the local market are not available within NFL Sunday Ticket and would be impacted on YouTubeTV if the potential dispute is not resolved by the start of Week 1.”

So the Sunday Ticket package won’t be impacted. However, the Fox game on the local affiliate would be unavailable on YouTube TV, and it would be blacked out on Sunday Ticket.