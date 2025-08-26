 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fox-YouTube TV dispute will not impact Sunday Ticket

  
Published August 26, 2025 12:38 PM

On Wednesday, YouTube TV’s deal with the various Fox-owned channels expires. Barring a new contract, YouTube TV customers could lose access to local-marker Fox NFL broadcasts.

More than a few readers have asked whether that impacts Sunday Ticket, since it’s carried on YouTube TV and includes games televised by Fox.

Here’s the answer, from an NFL spokesperson: “The games in the NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube and YouTube TV only include out-of-market Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL games. NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers will continue to have access to all out-of-market games (both CBS and FOX). Games in the local market are not available within NFL Sunday Ticket and would be impacted on YouTubeTV if the potential dispute is not resolved by the start of Week 1.”

So the Sunday Ticket package won’t be impacted. However, the Fox game on the local affiliate would be unavailable on YouTube TV, and it would be blacked out on Sunday Ticket.