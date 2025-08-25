 Skip navigation
Frank Gore Jr. was NFL’s only player with 100+ yards rushing and receiving this preseason

  
Published August 25, 2025 05:17 AM

Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. has never played in a regular-season game, but his preseason performance suggests he’s capable of making plays if given the chance.

A strong preseason helped Gore make the Bills’ practice squad as an undrafted rookie last year, and Gore turned in an even better preseason this year.

Gore finished the 2025 preseason with 23 carries for 104 rushing yards, and 11 catches for 109 receiving yards. That made him the only player in the NFL who went over 100 yards both rushing and receiving this preseason.

That doesn’t mean Gore will make the Bills’ 53-player roster. He’s behind James Cook, Ty Johnson and Ray Davis on the depth chart, and the Bills will likely keep three running backs. Gore is likely to land on waivers, and if no team claims him he’d likely return to the Bills’ practice squad.

Gore’s father played 16 seasons in the NFL, including one with the Bills, and retired with 16,000 career rushing yards.