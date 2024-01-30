Frank Ragnow has to “figure everything out” after playing through multiple injuries

Lions center Frank Ragnow was no stranger to the injury report this season.

Ragnow was listed at various points of the season with knee, ankle, back, and toe injuries that included knee and ankle sprains that he suffered in the divisional round against the Buccaneers. Ragnow played every snap of the loss to the 49ers, but said on Monday that he is going “take a look at my body and my MRIs and figure everything out” in terms of whether he needs surgery.

Whatever the decision is on that front, Ragnow said he will “take some time” to take a deeper dive into his health after a grueling season.

“It takes a toll on you,” Ragnow said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It really takes a toll on you, so I need to find a way to get back to Frank and I don’t regret any of this at all, but it weighs on you and I’m just going to take some time and really figure everything out to make sure that I’m feeling good, not only for me the football player but for me to be the best husband and best father and everything with that as well.”

Ragnow played through the pain well enough to be named a second-team All-Pro and a perfect world would see him try to build on that with a fully healthy 2024 campaign.