Frank Reich “thinking the whole thing through” on offensive play calling

Panthers head coach Frank Reich gave offensive play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown a few weeks ago, but the team has continued to struggle on that side of the ball and that’s led to another round of questions about what changes the Panthers can make to get things moving in the right direction.

On Monday, Reich did not say whether Brown will continue to call plays against the Cowboys in Week 11. He did say that he’s thinking about everything involved with the process as he tries to determine the best path forward.

“I’m really just thinking the whole thing through,” Reich said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “First of all, however we’ve done the play calling, who’s ever been doing the play calling, we haven’t performed as an offense. So, let me just make that point clear. First of all, as I look towards the last half of the season now, what’s the best dynamic? And why any decision that’s ultimately made is just going to be based on that one pure factor. So that’s how we’ll approach it.”

Reich said the team is also thinking about tweaks to the lineup as they try to find the right mix of players and plays to snap the team out of the downward trajectory they’ve been on for weeks.