Frankie Luvu: I was just trying to time my jump

Many teams have tried and failed to stop the Eagles’ tush push over the last few years and the Commanders’ approach on Sunday almost led to an unprecedented officiating decision.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu tried to vault the line as the ball was snapped from the two-yard-line, but went early and got penalized for offside. Luvu did it again after a yard was marked off and referee Shaun Hochuli announced that the Commanders had been warned that officials could award a score if they kept jumping offside in order to stop one. The Eagles eventually scored the traditional way and Luvu said after the game that he wasn’t intentionally trying to commit penalties.

“I was just timing the jump over,” Luvu said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “They’ve been doing a lot in short yardage and I was going to take my shot. That’s the mindset I came in with. Take my shot; if I make it, I make it, if not, I bounce back. The third time they told me I get a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. I didn’t know what that was about. I guess they wanted them to score. So, I stopped from there and that’s how it played out.”

There has never been a touchdown awarded by officials due to what the rule book deems a “palpably unfair act,” but we could wind up seeing one as long as the Eages keep employing the play as their ace in the hole in short yardage.