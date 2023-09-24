Frankie Luvu questionable to return with hip injury

The Panthers are dealing with several injury concerns early in the second half and they’re now down to the Seahawks, 15-13.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is questionable to return with a hip injury. He was standing on the sideline early on in the second half.

Safety Xavier Woods has been downgraded to out with a hamstring injury. Cornerback CJ Henderson is questionable with an ankle injury but has not been back on the field.

Panthers rookie receiver Jonathan Mango is out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

The Seahawks took a 15-13 lead with Jason Myers’ 39-yard field goal with 9:45 left in the third quarter. Myers has connected on all five of his field goal attempts so far on Sunday.