Fred Johnson singled out as the Eagles’ most improved player in training camp

Eagles offensive tackle Fred Johnson is not competing for a starting job as long as Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are around. But backups who prepare as if they’re going to play always impress their coaches, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is liking what he’s seeing in training camp and the preseason.

When Sirianni was asked after Thursday night’s preseason game to name a player who has improved from last year, he didn’t hesitate.

“I will single somebody out: I think Fred Johnson is continuing to develop as a really solid football player,” Sirianni said. “He works his butt off. He’s a huge dude, he’s a big man, you see that it’s hard to get around him, and he just continues to put in the work he needs to put in to develop at his position. I’m really pleased with how Fred has worked, and his toughness and his ability to improve each day, and you can see that. I’m happy. You ask me for a guy, that’s my guy I’ll single out right there, and I’m proud of Fred, of all the work he’s put in to get himself to where he is right now.”

Johnson started at left tackle on Thursday while most of the Eagles’ starters got the night off, and as he continues to play well, he’s earning the confidence of his head coach.