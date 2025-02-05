Fred Warner: Brock Purdy took a huge leap this year in his leadership

A year ago, the 49ers were preparing to play the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

That game didn’t go the way San Francisco would’ve liked, nor did the 2024 season, as the club finished 6-11.

While injuries and inconsistent play doomed the 49ers this season, linebacker Fred Warner saw growth in one of the team’s key players — someone who is also in line to make a lot of money on a contract extension this offseason.

“Anybody who listens to me knows that I love Brock Purdy,” Warner said in a Wednesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I love everything about him — the way that he’s made up, the player that he is, his story. That’s my thing, is, how can you hate on a guy when he has a story that he’s had and the success that he’s brought to our team as ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ last pick in the draft.

“I don’t know of anybody else who’s been the last pick in the draft and has been a starter. Even a starter for a football team, nonetheless, the franchise quarterback,” Warner continued. “And he took a huge leap this year in leadership, I think, just being in command of, not only the offense, but the team as well. He’s been awesome. The sky’s the limit for this kid. I can just go on all day with him.”

In his second full season as a starter, Purdy completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Now that he’s completed his third season, Purdy is in line for a second contract that will put him more in line with the going rate for a starting QB.