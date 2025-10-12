 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fred Warner carted with serious ankle injury

  
Published October 12, 2025 05:02 PM

The one player the 49ers couldn’t lose, they have lost.

Linebacker Fred Warner left on a cart with a serious right ankle injury.

The 49ers immediately ruled him out.

Warner has missed only one game in his eight-year career, sitting out a game in 2021 with a hamstring injury. He played through a broken bone in his ankle last season.

This ankle injury, though, appeared far worse.

Warner was injured with 7:48 remaining in the first quarter on a 10-yard run by Rachaad White as he got rolled into from behind by teammate Ji’Ayir Brown. It was a gruesome injury that CBS limited replays of.

The medical staff put an air cast on Warner’s ankle, and his teammates wished him well before he was carted into the training room.

He had one tackle before leaving.

The 49ers trail the Bucs 7-3.

The 49ers started the game without Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall, among others. Tatum Bethune has replaced Warner.