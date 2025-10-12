Fred Warner carted with serious ankle injury

The one player the 49ers couldn’t lose, they have lost.

Linebacker Fred Warner left on a cart with a serious right ankle injury.

The 49ers immediately ruled him out.

Warner has missed only one game in his eight-year career, sitting out a game in 2021 with a hamstring injury. He played through a broken bone in his ankle last season.

This ankle injury, though, appeared far worse.

Warner was injured with 7:48 remaining in the first quarter on a 10-yard run by Rachaad White as he got rolled into from behind by teammate Ji’Ayir Brown. It was a gruesome injury that CBS limited replays of.

The medical staff put an air cast on Warner’s ankle, and his teammates wished him well before he was carted into the training room.

He had one tackle before leaving.

The 49ers trail the Bucs 7-3.

The 49ers started the game without Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall, among others. Tatum Bethune has replaced Warner.