Fred Warner considered day-to-day with ankle injury

49ers linebacker Fred Warner avoided a serious ankle injury in Sunday’s win over the Patriots.

Warner left the game before halftime and went for tests on Monday that showed he will not have to miss a significant amount of time. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Warner is considered day-to-day as the team moves toward a Week Five home date with the Cardinals.

“Anything that says ‘day-to-day,’ just when you don’t know that the night before, we always definitely feel better when it says ‘day-to-day,’” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “If it’s a high-ankle sprain or anything like that, you know that’s always some time. I know he’s hurting today and stuff, but from the reports and everything, when we say ‘day-to-day,’ that gives him a chance to heal up this week.”

Several other 49ers picked up injuries in the win, but the day-to-day label also applies to wide receiver Chris Conley, wide receiver Jacob Cowing, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and tight end George Kittle. That’s good news for a team that’s dealt with a lot of injuries over the first month of the regular season.

