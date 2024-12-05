Fred Warner intends to keep playing through ankle injury

The 49ers shut down running back Christian McCaffrey this week and their 5-7 record suggests it won’t be long before their playoff hopes are gone as well, but linebacker Fred Warner isn’t looking to join McCaffrey on the sideline.

Warner revealed last week that he’s playing with a fracture in his ankle and gets pain-killing injections before each game, but said it was something he can continue playing through. On Wednesday, Warner said last Sunday’s loss to the Bills didn’t change his outlook and his intent is still “on finishing out the year.”

“The injuries haven’t gone our way, especially at specific positions, key starters, ones that have a big effect on the game,” Warner said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But at the end of the day, it’s the NFL. A lot of teams are dealing with worse than what we’re dealing with. So, I’m just always trying to look to find a way to win a game with who we’ve got out there. At the end of the day, we’ve got 11 NFL players on our side of the ball, so we gotta go.”

Warner said his focus is to “just win one game” and then go from there. He’ll get that chance against the Bears this Sunday.