 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkfalconsbucs_241204.jpg
Bucs have edge over Falcons in NFC South race
nbc_csu_chargersdefense_241204.jpg
Chargers confused Cousins with ‘different looks’
nbc_csu_eaglesdefense_241204.jpg
Eagles put the clamps on Ravens in NFL Week 13

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fred Warner intends to keep playing through ankle injury

  
Published December 5, 2024 06:35 AM

The 49ers shut down running back Christian McCaffrey this week and their 5-7 record suggests it won’t be long before their playoff hopes are gone as well, but linebacker Fred Warner isn’t looking to join McCaffrey on the sideline.

Warner revealed last week that he’s playing with a fracture in his ankle and gets pain-killing injections before each game, but said it was something he can continue playing through. On Wednesday, Warner said last Sunday’s loss to the Bills didn’t change his outlook and his intent is still “on finishing out the year.”

“The injuries haven’t gone our way, especially at specific positions, key starters, ones that have a big effect on the game,” Warner said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “But at the end of the day, it’s the NFL. A lot of teams are dealing with worse than what we’re dealing with. So, I’m just always trying to look to find a way to win a game with who we’ve got out there. At the end of the day, we’ve got 11 NFL players on our side of the ball, so we gotta go.”

Warner said his focus is to “just win one game” and then go from there. He’ll get that chance against the Bears this Sunday.