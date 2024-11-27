 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets
nbc_csu_mnfbrownsatbroncos_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: Browns vs. Broncos

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers LB Fred Warner reveals he’s playing through a fractured ankle

  
Published November 27, 2024 04:10 PM

49ers linebacker Fred Warner revealed Wednesday that he has played most of this season with a fracture in his ankle.

Warner injured the ankle in Week 4 when he played only 28 snaps, so Sunday will mark his ninth game playing with the injury. He gets a pain-killing injection before every game.

“It’s something I deal with before every game,” Warner said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com. “I get on that table before every game and get shot up every single game just to be able to roll. It’s not an excuse. That’s the NFL. You’re not going to be healthy. . . . It was a fracture when I ‘sprained’ it. Anytime you fracture a bone, if you continue to play on it, the bone’s not going to be able to heal itself. So you’ve just got to be able to fight through.”

In 11 games, Warner has 50 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, six passes defensed and four forced fumbles.