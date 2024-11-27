49ers LB Fred Warner reveals he’s playing through a fractured ankle

49ers linebacker Fred Warner revealed Wednesday that he has played most of this season with a fracture in his ankle.

Warner injured the ankle in Week 4 when he played only 28 snaps, so Sunday will mark his ninth game playing with the injury. He gets a pain-killing injection before every game.

“It’s something I deal with before every game,” Warner said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com. “I get on that table before every game and get shot up every single game just to be able to roll. It’s not an excuse. That’s the NFL. You’re not going to be healthy. . . . It was a fracture when I ‘sprained’ it. Anytime you fracture a bone, if you continue to play on it, the bone’s not going to be able to heal itself. So you’ve just got to be able to fight through.”

In 11 games, Warner has 50 tackles, a sack, two interceptions, six passes defensed and four forced fumbles.