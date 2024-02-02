Fred Warner: Our defense has not been good enough in playoffs

The 49ers are in the Super Bowl, but linebacker Fred Warner isn’t happy with the path they’ve taken to get there.

Both of their wins in the NFC playoffs were comebacks and Warner believes that the team’s defense has not done enough to set the Niners up for success to this point in their postseason run.

“Not good enough at all. . . . The standard has been what it has been for as long as I’ve been here,” Warner said on Thursday, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And we’ve relied heavily on winning games on defense, holding teams to minimal points, suffocating teams, dictating how the game is going to go based off of how we go.”

Warner said that the Chiefs should be “looking at the tape and they’re thinking they have a great opportunity ahead” because of how the 49ers have played defensively so far in the postseason. The veteran linebacker added that the Super Bowl is an opportunity “to correct the wrongs that we’ve had” in the last couple of weeks and they’ll get the chance to show they can in Las Vegas a week from Sunday.