Fred Warner’s pick-six gives 49ers 13-0 lead on Patriots

The 49ers are dominating the Patriots.

They have scored two field goals on two offensive drives, getting into the red zone on both, and now linebacker Fred Warner has their first touchdown. The 49ers lead 13-0 early in the second quarter.

Jacoby Brissett never saw Warner in the middle of the field as he tried to hit Tyquan Thornton. Warner fell to the ground after the pick but had no one around him. He jumped up and ran 45 yards to the end zone, diving into the pylon to get in.

Brissett is 4-of-7 for 23 yards.

Brock Purdy has completed 3 of 7 passes for 55 yards and Jordan Mason has run for 31 on seven carries. The 49ers, though, failed to get into the end zone after reaching the New England 3 and 8.