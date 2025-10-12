Fred Warner’s season is over with dislocated and fractured ankle

It looked bad when it happened, and unfortunately for Fred Warner and the 49ers, the injury to the linebacker’s ankle is bad.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan announced after the game that Warner dislocated and fractured his ankle. The injury will require season-ending surgery.

Warner has missed only one game in his eight-year career, sitting out a game in 2021 with a hamstring injury. He played through a broken bone in his ankle last season.

The four-time All-Pro was injured with 7:48 remaining in the first quarter on a 10-yard run by Rachaad White. Warner’s right leg was rolled from behind by teammate Ji’Ayir Brown, a gruesome injury that CBS showed only limited replays of.

Warner left with an air cast on his ankle.

Tatum Bethune replaced Warner, who had one tackle before leaving.

Warner’s injury is the latest in a long list of injuries the 49ers have navigated this season in going 4-2, but it might be the biggest.