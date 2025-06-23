Free agent OT Jesse Davis officially retires

Offensive tackle Jesse Davis, who last played in the NFL in 2023, called it a career Monday.

“After 10 years, I’m officially retiring from the NFL,” Davis wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you to all my coaches, teammates, fans, and most importantly, my family. Without you guys, I wouldn’t have made it this far. Thank you to all the organizations that gave me the opportunity to play the game I love. I’ve had an incredible ride that I’ll never forget. Now it’s time to be a full-time dad and figure out my next chapter.”

Davis went undrafted in 2015 but ended up finding a home with the Dolphins. He played 80 games, with 72 starts, in five seasons with Miami.

Davis also played for the Steelers and 49ers and spent time with the Vikings.

In his career, he appeared in 95 games with 72 starts.

He played five special teams snaps in one game for the 49ers in 2023, his last career action.

Davis signed with the Saints during training camp in 2024, but the team released him out of the preseason.