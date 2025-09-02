 Skip navigation
Free agent RB Deuce Vaughn works out for Broncos

  
Published September 2, 2025 06:07 PM

The Broncos worked out seven players Tuesday, including running back Deuce Vaughn.

The Cowboys cut Vaughn last week.

Dallas drafted him in the sixth round in 2023, and he spent two seasons on the team’s roster. Vaughn appeared in 14 games, playing 113 offensive snaps and 51 on special teams and had 50 touches for 168 yards.

Coach Sean Payton had similar-sized Darren Sproles in New Orleans. Vaughn is 5 foot 6 ,176 pounds, and Sproles played at 5 foot 6, 190 pounds. Sproles had a 14-year NFL career, including playing for the Saints from 2011-13.

The Broncos also worked out running back Tyrion Davis-Price, wide receiver Bryson Green, tight end Messiah Swinson, wide receiver Thayer Thomas, wide receiver Samori Toure and tight end Cole Turner. They terminated the practice squad contract of defensive back Quinton Newsome.