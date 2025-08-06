Free agent safety Tracy Walker suspended 12 games

Free agent safety ﻿﻿﻿Tracy Walker wasn’t likely to make a roster for the start of this season anyway, but he’s now officially out for most of the 2025 season.

The NFL has suspended Walker for 12 games to start this season, for reasons that have not been announced. Walker would be free to sign with a team at any point but can’t play until Week 13 at the earliest.

Realistically, Walker’s career is probably over. He never played in the regular season last year and was only briefly on the 49ers’ practice squad before he was released.

The 30-year-old Walker was a third-round pick of the Lions in 2018 and became a starter in Detroit, where he played for six years.