 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rexryan_241122.jpg
Ryan makes defiant case for Jets head coaching job
nbc_pft_ravenschargers_241122.jpg
Harbaugh leading ‘inspiring’ Chargers vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_eaglesrams_241122.jpg
Barkley playing at ‘MVP level’ entering SNF

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rexryan_241122.jpg
Ryan makes defiant case for Jets head coaching job
nbc_pft_ravenschargers_241122.jpg
Harbaugh leading ‘inspiring’ Chargers vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_eaglesrams_241122.jpg
Barkley playing at ‘MVP level’ entering SNF

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Free agent T D.J. Humphries cleared to return from torn ACL

  
Published November 22, 2024 08:39 AM

Veteran tackle D.J. Humphries could be an option for a team looking for offensive line help down the stretch.

Humphries has spent the season continuing to work his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2023 season with the Cardinals. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Humphries has been medically cleared for all football work.

Humphries visited with the Giants in October, but a contending team might be a likelier landing spot for him at this point in the campaign.

The Cardinals released Humphries in March in a cap-related move. He was a 2015 first-round pick in Arizona and started all 99 games he played for the team.