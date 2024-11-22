Free agent T D.J. Humphries cleared to return from torn ACL

Veteran tackle D.J. Humphries could be an option for a team looking for offensive line help down the stretch.

Humphries has spent the season continuing to work his way back from the torn ACL that ended his 2023 season with the Cardinals. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Humphries has been medically cleared for all football work.

Humphries visited with the Giants in October, but a contending team might be a likelier landing spot for him at this point in the campaign.

The Cardinals released Humphries in March in a cap-related move. He was a 2015 first-round pick in Arizona and started all 99 games he played for the team.