NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Free agent WR Terrace Marshall visits Steelers, set to visit Titans

  
Published March 26, 2025 10:03 AM

Free agent wide receiver Terrace Marshall is making the rounds.

He visited the Steelers on Tuesday, and Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports Marshall will visit the Titans next Wednsday.

Marshall, 24, spent last season with the Raiders. He played seven games with one start and made three catches for 41 yards, while playing 140 offensive snaps.

He entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2021 and spent three seasons in Carolina before joining the Raiders last year.

In his career, Marshall has played 43 games and has 67 catches for 808 yards and a touchdown.