Free agent WR Terrace Marshall visits Steelers, set to visit Titans

Free agent wide receiver Terrace Marshall is making the rounds.

He visited the Steelers on Tuesday, and Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports Marshall will visit the Titans next Wednsday.

Marshall, 24, spent last season with the Raiders. He played seven games with one start and made three catches for 41 yards, while playing 140 offensive snaps.

He entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Panthers in 2021 and spent three seasons in Carolina before joining the Raiders last year.

In his career, Marshall has played 43 games and has 67 catches for 808 yards and a touchdown.