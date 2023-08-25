Free from ESPN contract, Keyshawn Johnson joins FS1’s Undisputed

Earlier this week, FS1’s Skip Bayless announced that Keyshawn Johnson would be joining Undisputed. The accuracy of the announcement was quickly (oh, you know it’s coming) disputed, given that Johnson remained under contract with ESPN.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that ESPN and Johnson have reached an agreement that allows Johnson to accept a contract with FS1.

The negotiations, per Marchand, were “long” and “arduous.”

Johnson was in the second year of a five-year, $18 million contract. Per Marchand, the former NFL receiver will earn roughly the same, between his ESPN buyout and the FS1 deal, while also retaining his audio rights. This means that, as a practical matter, ESPN got credit for the money Johnson will make at FS1, with Johnson having the ability to do a radio show or a podcast in addition to Undisputed.

Johnson begins Monday, when Undisputed returns from an extended, post-Shannon Sharpe hiatus. Johnson will be a full-time, five-days-per-week co-host, while others (including Richard Sherman) will appear on a temporary basis.