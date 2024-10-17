Fresh from a bye week appearance on Fox, Matthew Stafford isn’t thinking about a career in broadcasting

During his lone week off of the 2024 season, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spent time with the Fox pregame crew. Does that mean he’s thinking about a broadcasting career, once his playing days are over?

“I don’t know,” Stafford told reporters on Wednesday. “I had fun on Sunday. That’s a great group. Those guys have a really good thing going, but I’m not too worried about it at the moment, to be honest with you.”

At the moment, the Rams are 1-4. They face the Raiders and the Vikings on Sunday and then Thursday. Win both, and the Rams are right back in the thick of things in the NFC.

Lose both, and Stafford could be thinking about the possibility of finishing the season as the quarterback of a contending team.

With retirement a very real possibility after the season, and given that the Rams have adopted a year-to-year approach to Stafford of late, it wouldn’t be crazy to see the Rams consider parlaying Stafford into draft picks — if a team with real postseason hopes decides it has a need for a quarterback who still merits a spot in the NFL’s top 10.