Frustrated Travis Kelce confronts Andy Reid on Chiefs’ sideline

Frustrations boiled over on the Chiefs’ sideline in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was seen screaming at head coach Andy Reid and bumping into him. He appeared to be upset that Reid had sent in a personnel grouping that did not include Kelce.

Kansas City running back Jerick McKinnon pulled Kelce away from Reid in an attempt to defuse the situation.

It’s been a frustrating first 20 minutes of the Super Bowl for the Chiefs’ offense, as the 49ers lead 3-0.