Gabe Davis has a torn ACL, Ed Oliver will return to practice

  
Published January 12, 2026 04:34 PM

The Bills will not have wide receiver Gabe Davis back for any of their remaining games.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday afternoon that Davis tore his ACL during Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Davis had two catches for 14 yards against Jacksonville and had 12 catches during the regular season.

McDermott also announced that defensive tackle Ed Oliver and wide receiver Curtis Samuel will be designated for return from injured reserve this week.

Oliver has been out with a biceps injury and also suffered a meniscus injury while rehabbing. Samuel has been sidelined by an elbow injury. The team will issue its first injury report for Saturday’s game against the Broncos on Tuesday.