Gardner Minshew: I just want a chance, and I’m excited for the chance I have here

Quarterback Gardner Minshew joined the Raiders on a two-year deal this week and the club held his introductory press conference on Thursday.

Minshew noted that he was looking for an opportunity to compete and felt like the Raiders presented a great one.

“Excited to get in and compete with a team that I feel like has a chance to be really good,” Minshew said. “Played them at the end of the year last year, felt some of that momentum, some of that energy that was building, and anytime you have a chance to compete and win that’s all you can really look forward to.”

While Las Vegas has Aidan O’Connell, who started 10 games in 2023, the team is also widely expected to bring in a rookie quarterback in the draft. That’s no problem for Minshew, who dealt with a similar situation with the Colts last year when they drafted Anthony Richardson.

“It’s going to be competitive,” Minshew said. “I think they’re going to try to put together the best quarterback room they can. There’s no promises being made, I don’t want any guarantees, I just want a chance, and I’m excited for the chance I have here.”

Minshew has now started 37 games since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. He said he feels like things are starting to line up for him with his experience along with his physical maturity.

“Man, I always have kind of two goals for myself everywhere I go, to get better and have fun,” Minshew said. “So, I look forward to getting here, working really hard, and to enjoy it, and to enjoy being around these people.

“It seems like there’s such a great energy in this building, all the guys are super into it and just look forward to being a part of it.”