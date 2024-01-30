Gardner Minshew named a Pro Bowl quarterback

As more and more players pull out of the Pro Bowl, the NFL has to go further and further down the list of alternates. And they’ve now arrived at Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Minshew was named one of the AFC’s three Pro Bowl quarterbacks today.

Officially, the six Pro Bowl quarterbacks are Minshew, C.J. Stroud and Tua Tagovailoa from the AFC and Jalen Hurts, Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield from the NFC.

Only Tagovailoa remains among the six quarterbacks who were intitially named Pro Bowlers. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford were all named Pro Bowlers when the rosters were announced in December, but none will be there in Orlando on Sunday.

At all positions, a total of 27 players are on the final, official Pro Bowl rosters who were not initially chosen.