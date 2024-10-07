Gardner Minshew: No matter my role, I’m going to help the team in any way I can

With another rough outing against the Broncos on Sunday, the Raiders benched quarterback Gardner Minshew with 1:31 remaining in the third quarter of the eventual loss.

Minshew was 12-of-17 for 137 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions when he was replaced — one of which was returned 100 yards for a touchdown by Pat Surtain.

After the game, Minshew said no matter what happens moving forward, he’s going to do what he can for the team.

“It is what it is,” Minshew said. “Try to help the team, whatever I can. Try to still be an Aidan’s ear, tell him things I’ve been seeing and keep providing a positive presence on the sideline.

“At the end of the day, no matter what my role [is] on the team, I’m going to try and help the team any way I can. That starts getting back in the building tomorrow and getting back to work.”

The Raiders have struggled offensively through the first five weeks and after Sunday’s contest, Pierce said he didn’t know who would start against the Steelers in Week 6. Minshew has completed 70.7 percent of his throws for 1,014 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

In two appearances, O’Connell has completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception.