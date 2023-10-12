Gardner Minshew “not really” feeling extra emotional about return to Jacksonville

Gardner Minshew is set for a multi-week run as the Colts starting quarterback due to Anthony Richardson’s shoulder injury and the first game of that run will come in the same place where Minshew got his first shot as a starter in the NFL.

Minshew was a Jaguars sixth-round pick in 2019 and took over as their starting quarterback in Week Two after an injury to Nick Foles. His unexpected success kicked off “Minshew Mania” and he remained in the job to start the 2020 season. The mania wore off, however, and the Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick as they prepared to move forward with Trevor Lawrence as their starter.

On Wednesday, Minshew said he is “really grateful” for his time in Jacksonville but said he wasn’t feeling any extra emotions about returning to the city this Sunday.

“Not really, man,” Minshew said. “Just excited to get out there and play football. Wherever, whenever, it’s always a good time.”

Whatever personal feelings there might be, the game has plenty of implications for the teams. Both are 3-2 and the winner will get a leg up in the race for the AFC South title as we move closer to the midway point of the season.