Garett Bolles wins the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles was named the NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award winner for 2026 at a press conference in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Bolles was selected as the union’s Community MVP in Week 1 of the regular season for his foundation’s role in helping to open the Bjorem + Bolles Childhood Apraxia Training Center in Parker, Colorado. The facility was created to to train speech pathologists in assessing and treating childhood apraxia of speech, which is a condition that makes it difficult to learn and carry out the steps needed for intelligible speech.

Bolles and his wife became involved with the effort to create the center because their son was diagnosed with apraxia.

“I’m beyond grateful to not only have my son be the face of it, but to be able to bring in and save as many kids’ lives as possible,” Bolles said at the press conference. “This work is deeply personal to me and my wife because of my son, but we believe that every kid deserves to have a voice and a platform to be able to talk and to communicate with their peers.”

The NFLPA will donate $100,000 to Bolles’s foundation in recognition of his award.