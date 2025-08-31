Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar now co-favorites to go first overall in 2026 NFL draft

Texas quarterback Arch Manning entered the season as the favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. That didn’t last long.

After Manning struggled in Texas’s season-opening loss to Ohio State, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier are now the co-favorites to be the first overall pick in next year’s draft. Both have +350 odds at DraftKings.com.

Nussmeier went 28-for-38 for 230 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions as LSU went on the road and beat No. 4 Clemson 17-10 on Saturday. Allar went 22-for-26 for 217 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and didn’t play in the fourth quarter as his Penn State team cruised to an easy 46-11 win against overmatched Nevada.

The next-best odds to go first overall are on quarterback LaNorris Sellers, whose South Carolina team opens its season today against Virginia Tech. Sellers is at +500 to go first overall.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, who lost to LSU and Nussmeier on Saturday night, is now listed at +550 to go first overall.

And Manning now ranks fifth in the odds to be the first overall pick, at +700.