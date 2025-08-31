 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar now co-favorites to go first overall in 2026 NFL draft

  
Published August 31, 2025 06:49 AM

Texas quarterback Arch Manning entered the season as the favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft. That didn’t last long.

After Manning struggled in Texas’s season-opening loss to Ohio State, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier are now the co-favorites to be the first overall pick in next year’s draft. Both have +350 odds at DraftKings.com.

Nussmeier went 28-for-38 for 230 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions as LSU went on the road and beat No. 4 Clemson 17-10 on Saturday. Allar went 22-for-26 for 217 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and didn’t play in the fourth quarter as his Penn State team cruised to an easy 46-11 win against overmatched Nevada.

The next-best odds to go first overall are on quarterback LaNorris Sellers, whose South Carolina team opens its season today against Virginia Tech. Sellers is at +500 to go first overall.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, who lost to LSU and Nussmeier on Saturday night, is now listed at +550 to go first overall.

And Manning now ranks fifth in the odds to be the first overall pick, at +700.