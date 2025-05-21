Garrett Wilson hopes to be “a Jet for life” as he seeks a contract extension

The Jets have had every player at their voluntary offseason workouts this week, coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday.

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who is looking for a contract extension, has participated in every session.

“I want to be part of something special,” Wilson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t think a whole bunch of individuals makes something special.

“There’s a way you go about business when you love what you do.”

Wilson became eligible for a contract extension after the 2024 season. He is scheduled to make $1.1 million in base salary and count $6.54 million against the cap in 2025 before his fifth-year option in 2026.

He said the sides have had a “few discussions.”

I’m hopeful I’m a Jet for life, and we get this thing rolling and that all of our best are ahead of us,” Wilson said, via video from SNY Jets. “I don’t know exactly what that looks like. I’m going to go do my part to make sure it’s undeniable when the time does come and those conversations are being had. . . . I’ll say that.”