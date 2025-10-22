 Skip navigation
Greenlaw's body language tells story of suspension
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn't 'line up'
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Garrett Wilson remains out of practice for the Jets

  
Published October 22, 2025 04:29 PM

The Jets haven’t said who their quarterback will be against the Bengals this weekend, but it looks like they may be without wide receiver Garrett Wilson either way.

Wilson did not practice at all last week and missed the team’s 13-6 loss to the Panthers last Sunday. He remained out of practice with a knee injury on Wednesday.

One of the two quarterback options was also on the injury report. Tyrod Taylor, who replaced Justin Fields against the Panthers, was a limited participant and head coach Aaron Glenn intimated he’s on the report due to the knee issue he dealt with this summer.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner (concussion), linebacker Cam Jones (hip), kick returner Kene Nwangwu (concussion), tight end Stone Smartt (quad), and defensive lineman Jay Tufele (knee) were out of practice. Running back Breece Hall (knee), edge rusher Jermaine Johnson (ankle), and cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (hip) were listed as limited while cornerback Michael Carter (concussion) and linebacker Quincy Williams (shoulder) were full participants.