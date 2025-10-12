 Skip navigation
Garrett Wilson to have MRI on his knee

  
Published October 12, 2025 04:23 PM

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was unhappy with the team’s gameplan during Sunday’s 13-11 loss to the Broncos and he was in pain after it.

Wilson was checked out on the sideline a couple of times during the loss and said after the game that he had X-rays taken. Wilson said he also expects to go for an MRI when the team returns from London.

“I can imagine we’ll do that and get all the intel and then figure this out,” Wilson said.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Wilson hurt his hip, but Wilson said that wasn’t the issue of chief concern. Connor Hughes of SNY reports that his knee will be the subject of further tests.