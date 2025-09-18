 Skip navigation
Geno Smith has “no excuses” about his NFL-high 19 interceptions since start of 2024

  
Published September 18, 2025 03:07 PM

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith has thrown more interceptions since the start of the 2024 season than anyone else in the NFL. He knows he needs to do better.

Smith’s total of 19 interceptions since Week One of 2024 (15 interceptions last season with the Seahawks and four so far this year with the Raiders) is three more than any other quarterback. After his three-interception game in Monday night’s loss to the Chargers, Smith took the blame.

“I’m never going to make any excuses about anything. I’ve got to be better. We’ve got to be better, and we’ve got a short week to improve on that,” Smith said.

Smith and the Raiders are at the Commanders on Sunday. Washington’s defense has yet to intercept a pass this season, and the Raiders need Smith to keep it that way.