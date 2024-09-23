 Skip navigation
Geno Smith not happy with how he played in Sunday’s 24-3 win

  
September 23, 2024

The Seahawks got out to an early lead over the Dolphins at home on Sunday and cruised to a 24-3 win that moved them to 3-0 on the season, but you wouldn’t know that from listening to quarterback Geno Smith after the game.

Smith threw a 71-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf on the final play of the first quarter, but he also threw two interceptions and led an offense that didn’t add any points after Metcalf’s score until the back end of the fourth quarter. Those lowlights were Smith’s focus when he spoke to reporters about how the team performed.

“As an offense, we left a lot out there,” Smith said, via Curtis Crabtree of KCPQ. “And I’m going to be honest with you, I’m really pissed off at the way I performed. I think we got to get better.”

Smith is currently third in the league in passing yards and second in completion percentage, so there’s been plenty of personal positives to go with the team’s undefeated record. Sunday wasn’t filled with them, however, and the quarterback will try for more success against the Lions next Monday.