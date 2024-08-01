 Skip navigation
Geno Smith out of practice for second straight day

  
August 1, 2024

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith sat out his second straight practice on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, the team came out to practice at training camp without Smith and he later joined them on the field in sweats, sneakers and a baseball camp.

Smith was held out of Wednesday’s practice as well and the team said he was getting his hip and knee worked out while the rest of the team was on the field. The same issues are likely the reason why he’s not on the field on Thursday.

Sam Howell is the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart in Seattle and has seen an uptick in work with Smith off the field. P.J. Walker is the only other quarterback on the 90-man roster.