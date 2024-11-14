Geno Smith: We have to beat 49ers to be the team we say we are

The Seahawks find themselves with a 4-5 record as they come out of their bye week, so they would need a win in Week 11 regardless of who is on the other side of the field.

The fact that the game is against the 49ers makes a victory an even bigger deal for Seattle this week. That need may be even bigger for quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith is 0-5 against the 49ers since becoming the starter for the Seahawks and he acknowledged on Thursday that he wants a win for himself as well as the team.

“It’s very personal, man,” Smith said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “When you think about division opponents, there games matter the most. Especially with the 49ers. They’ve been at the top of our division, one of the best teams in the league for a while. If we want to be that type of team we say we are, we’ve got to go through teams like this. I have no doubt in my mind the type of guys that we have, the type of preparation we’re going to put in and the way we’re going to step on the field. I know I’m going to step on it with that chip on my shoulder, that edge that I always have. I know my guys are as well.”

The Seahawks have lost five of their last six games and a loss to the 49ers would drop them to 0-3 in the NFC West, so it’s high time for the team to start winning games for a variety of reasons.