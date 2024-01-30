Geno Stone: I feel like this was my breakout year

The Ravens’ season came to an end with Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and some of the players who were clearing out their lockers in Baltimore on Monday will not be returning to the team next season.

Safety Geno Stone could be in that group. After mostly playing as a reserve in his first three seasons, Stone made 11 starts and played 82 percent of the team’s defensive snaps during the 2023 regular season. He posted a team-best seven interceptions to go with 68 tackles and nine passes defensed in that action.

“I feel like I showed what I can do in this league,” Stone said, via the team’s website. “I feel like this was my breakout year. I came in four years ago with a bunch of guys and now we’re all free agents after this year. We didn’t want it to end this way. We wanted to win. We just know how close we were and we had the group to do it. To fall short, it doesn’t feel good for anybody.”

Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams remain under contract at safety for the Ravens and the team has fellow 2020 draft picks Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike heading for free agency as well. Guard Kevin Zeitler, running back Gus Edwards, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and guard John Simpson are also part of a group of 23 impending free agents, so there will be a lot of hard decisions for the Ravens to make in the coming weeks.