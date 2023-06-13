 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Karlaftis trying to be “as complete of a player as possible” in 2023

  
Published June 13, 2023 06:07 AM
pd8gRsGn2dXU
June 5, 2023 12:42 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the biggest division favorites ahead of the 2023 NFL season, led by San Francisco, Kansas City, and Jacksonville.

As a rookie, George Karlaftis won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs.

The defensive end started all 17 games for Kansas City, recording 6.0 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, and seven passes defensed. He was on the field for 64 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in the regular season. He then had four total tackles with a sack in the team’s three postseason games.

That’s a productive rookie season. But Karlaftis is looking for more in 2023, saying recently that he wants to “improve and build on what I did last year.”

“Trying to be as complete of a player as possible ,” Karlaftis said late last week, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “Not [have] people saying, ‘Oh, he’s not good enough in the run,’ or, ‘He’s not a good enough pass rusher,’ or anything like that. Just being a complete player.”

Karlaftis has also been working with former Chiefs Edge rusher Tamba Hali throughout the offseason on his technique, with Karlaftis saying, “[H]e’s been a great resource and a great mentor for me.”

While the Chiefs let Frank Clark go in free agency and major 2022 contributor Carlos Dunlap is still a free agent, the club did select defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah with the 31st overall pick of this year’s draft. Karlaftis has been using the experience gained from playing in his rookie year to be in a better spot for the coming season.

“Just to experience every one of those games and go into the offseason — watching film, taking those mental reps in the offseason, then enhancing your physical just builds you up for a bigger and better season,” Karlaftis said. “Anything you can do really to help the team.”