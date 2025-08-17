Texans trade WR John Metchie to Eagles

The Texans and Eagles have agreed to a trade.

Houston will send wide receiver John Metchie to Philadelphia, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Eagles will send tight end Harrison Bryant to the Texans, with the teams swapping late-round picks, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

Houston gets a fifth-round pick and Philadelphia a sixth-rounder, with the two teams reacquiring their own 2026 picks that were part of the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade.

Metchie reunites with DeVonta Smith with the Eagles after the two played together at Alabama. Metchie improves the team’s depth at the position with A.J. Brown, Smith and Jahan Dotson at the top of the depth chart.

In 13 games last season, Metchie made 24 receptions for 254 yards and a touchdown. He caught 16 passes for 158 yards in 2023.

The former second-round pick missed his rookie season while recovering from acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Bryant has 98 receptions for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns in five NFL seasons, four with the Browns and one with the Raiders. The Eagles signed Bryant as a free agent in March.