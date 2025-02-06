 Skip navigation
George Kittle: At any moment, we can kick the window wide open

  
Published February 6, 2025 12:26 PM

49ers tight end George Kittle said before the 2023 season that he and the rest of the team were “very aware” that their Super Bowl window might be closing because of the difficulty of keeping a winning team together for many seasons.

The 49ers went to the Super Bowl that year, but lost to the Chiefs and their 2024 season went down the drain thanks to a slew of injuries to key members of the team. That change of circumstance led to Kittle being asked how he views the team’s window during an appearance on PFT Live on Thursday.

Kittle said he’s confident that the team will bounce back from the injuries and that they have the right pieces on hand to be right back in the mix.

“I just feel like at any moment you can kick a window wide open,” Kittle said. “That’s how I feel. You need good players on your team, but you can find good players anywhere. And when you still have Nick Bosa under contract, Fred Warner under contract, Christian McCaffrey under contract, Trent Williams — there’s still plenty of talent on this roster.”

The 49ers brought Robert Saleh back as their defensive coordinator and they hope his presence along with getting McCaffrey, Williams, and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk back to full health are the right things to vault them back to contender status in the NFC.