 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: AUG 03 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Aaron Donald “in the best shape of my life” after rehabbing from ankle surgery
NFL: JAN 14 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Chargers at Jaguars
Chargers waiting for word on Joshua Palmer injury
NFL: MAY 31 San Francisco 49ers OTA
George Kittle has adductor injury, Ray-Ray McCloud broke his wrist

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: AUG 03 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Aaron Donald “in the best shape of my life” after rehabbing from ankle surgery
NFL: JAN 14 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Chargers at Jaguars
Chargers waiting for word on Joshua Palmer injury
NFL: MAY 31 San Francisco 49ers OTA
George Kittle has adductor injury, Ray-Ray McCloud broke his wrist

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_big10_230810.jpg
Big Ten trivia with Florio and Simms
nbc_pft_ericbeinemy_230810.jpg
Rivera’s comments on Bieniemy were ‘unnecessary’
nbc_pft_burrow_230810.jpg
How serious is Burrow’s injury?

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Kittle has adductor injury, Ray-Ray McCloud broke his wrist

  
Published August 10, 2023 02:04 PM

The 49ers are dealing with some injury issues in their receiving corps right now.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Thursday that tight end George Kittle has an adductor strain and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud broke his wrist. Kittle is expected to miss a week, but McCloud’s absence will be longer.

McCloud needs surgery and is expected to miss about eight weeks, so he won’t be available until the regular season is underway. The 49ers will have to carry him on the active roster through final cuts because putting him on injured reserve now would close the door on having him return later in the year. He would be able to return after four games if he is put on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players.

In addition to playing wideout, McCloud is also the team’s leading kickoff and punt returner. Seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell could be an option to take on those roles.

Shanahan also said that linebacker Dre Greenlaw didn’t finish practice because of a hamstring injury. Defensive end Drake Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury as well.