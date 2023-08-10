George Kittle has adductor injury, Ray-Ray McCloud broke his wrist

The 49ers are dealing with some injury issues in their receiving corps right now.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Thursday that tight end George Kittle has an adductor strain and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud broke his wrist. Kittle is expected to miss a week, but McCloud’s absence will be longer.

McCloud needs surgery and is expected to miss about eight weeks, so he won’t be available until the regular season is underway. The 49ers will have to carry him on the active roster through final cuts because putting him on injured reserve now would close the door on having him return later in the year. He would be able to return after four games if he is put on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players.

In addition to playing wideout, McCloud is also the team’s leading kickoff and punt returner. Seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell could be an option to take on those roles.

Shanahan also said that linebacker Dre Greenlaw didn’t finish practice because of a hamstring injury. Defensive end Drake Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury as well.