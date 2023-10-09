George Kittle scores second touchdown to give 49ers 14-0 lead
Published October 8, 2023 09:20 PM
The 49ers are dominating the Cowboys thus far.
In a little more than a quarter, the 49ers have more first downs (9-0), more yards (144-8), more plays (24-10) and have won the time of possession (12:23-4:21). They also have won the scoreboard.
San Francisco leads Dallas 14-0.
Tight end George Kittle has both touchdowns, scoring on a 19-yard reception and most recently a 38-yarder.
The teams traded turnovers, but it gave San Francisco great field position following a Cowboys punt and needed only the one play to cover 38 yards.
Brock Purdy is 7-of-11 for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and Kittle has two catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns.