 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eberlfusreact_241129.jpg
Bears fire head coach Eberflus
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_eberlfusreact_241129.jpg
Bears fire head coach Eberflus
nbc_csu_snf49ersatbils_241127.jpg
NFL Week 13 preview: 49ers vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241127.jpg
Lions, Chiefs, Broncos lead NFL Week 13 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

George Pickens channels Marshawn Lynch in response to red zone, Greg Newsome questions

  
Published November 29, 2024 02:50 PM

“I’m just here so I won’t get fined” became part of football vernacular thanks to Marshawn Lynch’s answers to questions before Super Bowl XLVIII and Steelers wide receiver George Pickens took a page from Lynch’s book on Friday.

Pickens spoke to reporters from the team’s locker room, but he only answered some of the questions sent his way. When he was asked about Pittsburgh’s struggles in the red zone, discipline from last Thursday’s scuffle with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome, and Newsome calling him a “fake tough guy,” Pickens went the Lynch route.

“I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” Pickens said in response to those queries, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

The Steelers face the Bengals on Sunday and they’ll be hoping for an outing that leaves Pickens in a chattier mood than the one he was in on Friday.