George Pickens channels Marshawn Lynch in response to red zone, Greg Newsome questions

“I’m just here so I won’t get fined” became part of football vernacular thanks to Marshawn Lynch’s answers to questions before Super Bowl XLVIII and Steelers wide receiver George Pickens took a page from Lynch’s book on Friday.

Pickens spoke to reporters from the team’s locker room, but he only answered some of the questions sent his way. When he was asked about Pittsburgh’s struggles in the red zone, discipline from last Thursday’s scuffle with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome, and Newsome calling him a “fake tough guy,” Pickens went the Lynch route.

“I’m just here so I won’t get fined,” Pickens said in response to those queries, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

The Steelers face the Bengals on Sunday and they’ll be hoping for an outing that leaves Pickens in a chattier mood than the one he was in on Friday.