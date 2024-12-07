George Pickens fined $20,462 for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties

The NFL has fined Steelers wide receiver George Pickens a total of $20,462 for twice getting flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on Sunday against the Bengals.

In the first quarter, Pickens was called for taunting. That got him a $10,231 fine.

In the third quarter, Pickens was called for making a violent gesture. That got him another $10,231 fine.

Pickens is a talented receiver whose penaltiess have been costly for the Steelers at times. In this case his actions were costly for himself as well.