nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
George Pickens fined $20,462 for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties

  
Published December 7, 2024 04:55 PM

The NFL has fined Steelers wide receiver George Pickens a total of $20,462 for twice getting flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on Sunday against the Bengals.

In the first quarter, Pickens was called for taunting. That got him a $10,231 fine.

In the third quarter, Pickens was called for making a violent gesture. That got him another $10,231 fine.

Pickens is a talented receiver whose penaltiess have been costly for the Steelers at times. In this case his actions were costly for himself as well.