George Pickens: I’m definitely excited to run better plays with Cowboys

  
Published July 23, 2025 07:53 AM

The first day of Cowboys training camp featured a couple of defensive players talking about contractual issues with the team, but a new member of the offense was in a more positive frame of mind.

Wide receiver George Pickens called his first practice with the team in California a “breath of fresh air” and had nothing but good things to say about his budding relationships with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. He said at a press conference that the mesh of his style with Lamb’s approach to the game and Prescott throwing passes can bring “something special” to the team.

Pickens said he felt he needed “a fresh start” after three seasons with the Steelers and one of the things he’s looking forward to is being asked to show off a wider range of skills than he did in Pittsburgh.

“I’m definitely excited to run better plays,” Pickens said.

Prescott is a more accomplished quarterback than anyone that Pickens played with in Pittsburgh and Lamb will make it difficult for defenses to focus on him as closely as they have in the past. Adding those things to a more varied playbook makes it easy to get why Pickens would be happy with his current situation.