George Pickers preys on “overthinkers” at cornerback, like Jalen Ramsey, Xavien Howard

Unfortunately, the Dolphins and Steelers don’t play each other this year. Unless they cross paths in the playoffs.

In his rollicking interview with Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com, Steelers receiver George Pickens described a certain subset of cornerbacks that he particularly covets facing. In so doing, he specifically called out a pair of Miami defensive backs.

“I always kill DBs who are overthinkers,” Pickens told Clark. “And what’s crazy is the overthinkers are Xavien Howard or Jalen [Ramsey], and those are the best guys. And that’s why I think most DBs can’t really check me.”

Overthought — or any thought — can leave a defensive back flatfooted and forgotten by a receiver who knows where he’s going, can get there, and will snag the ball when it comes his way.

Pickens shared another interesting tactic. When cornerbacks get in the Lester Hayes-style “toilet” position, Pickens is more than willing to flush.

“Nobody ever thought to do this,” Pickens told Clark. “Cornerbacks are worried about their feet, their hand placement, and they don’t realize they are on their heels in a seated chair position. All I have to do is push. And that was a shock to everybody because people are like, ‘It’s not illegal, but I never thought to do it.’ So it’s become one of my go-tos.”

Will he become a go-to option for the Steelers this year? His physicality and willingness to use it makes Pickens one of the most compelling young receivers in the game. If the Steelers take full advantage of his unique skills, Pickens could put plenty of people in position to do what they ordinarily do on a toilet.