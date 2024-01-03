Georgia TE Brock Bowers declares for NFL draft

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers announced Tuesday night that he is declaring for the NFL draft.

Bowers is projected as a high first-round pick.

“Dawg Nation, words cannot describe how thankful I am for what these last three years has brought,” Bowers wrote on social media. “It has been an unbelievable honor and privilege to play for this university. It has given me memories that will last a lifetime.”

Bowers won the Mackey Award as the nation’s top tight end as a sophomore. Although his final season at Georgia was hampered by a high-ankle sprain that required tightrope surgery, Bowers repeated as the Mackey Award winner. He played 10 games this season and totaled 56 catches for 714 yards and six touchdowns.

In his career, Bowers caught 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns in 40 games and led Georgia to back-to-back national titles.