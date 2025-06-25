Gerry Philbin, a member of the Jets Ring of Honor, dies at 83

Former Jets defensive end Gerry Philbin has died, the team announced. He was 83.

Philbin was on the Super Bowl III championship team and is a member of the team’s Ring of Honor.

He started 109 games and played three others in nine seasons from 1964-72 before a final season in Philadelphia in 1973 when he played 13 games.

The Jets selected Philbin in the third round of the 1964 draft, and the Lions took him in the same round of the NFL draft. He signed with the Jets and was selected to play in the AFL All-Star Game in 1968 and ’69.

Philbin was a first-team defensive end on the all-time All-AFL squad.

He unofficially recorded 64.5 regular-season sacks, according to team records, which is the fourth-most in franchise history. The Jets recognize Philbin and Verlon Biggs as the only players in franchise history to get 10-plus sacks in four consecutive seasons.

After football, Philbin sold real estate in Florida before moving back to the Northeast. He found his way back to Long Island, where he owned a sand and gravel business, but returned to Florida in retirement to be near to his children.